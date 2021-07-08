Youtuber breaks into Love Island Villa in Mallorca as contestants slept.

A YouTube claims have been planning the brake in for a long time and had travelled all the way from the UK to complete his mission. Youtuber, Omer Majid had nearly 10,000 followers on his social media networks, but this could soon change after his daring stunt.

Youtuber managed to sneak into the Love Island premises in Spain’s Mallorca and even make his way into the luxury villa. The dating show at the moment is filming its seventh season.

Majid says that he is a prankster YouTuber, and he was able to make his way into the house while he was filming along with three other people.

The Youtuber filmed as they wandered around the corridors in the villa before they were soon caught by security guards and dealt with.

“You’re trespassing on private property,” said one of the security guards who threw the Youtuber out the Love Island villa.

Love Island is being filmed for ITV and they have confirmed that the Youtuber made their way into the villa. They also said that Majid did not come into contact with any of the contestants. The contestants were sleeping at the time of the incident.

“As part of our strict Covid security measures, the area of the villa that was breached has been thoroughly cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew,” said ITV, as reported 20 minutes.

Majid give an interview with The Daily Star where he told them how he travelled all the way from the UK to Mallorca to carry out the prank. “I had been planning it for a long time.

“I found out about the area through internet searches,” said Majid.

“Then I drove around for about five hours the day before to explore the place trying to find an entrance.”

Despite security at the villa he and others were able to sneak in. “My body still has cuts from trying to climb” said Majid.

