Ticket to ride

TRAM passengers who buy their entrance tickets to Benidorm theme parks at any staffed station this summer can travel free.

The price includes a return TRAM ticket and the connecting bus from Benidorm station to Terra Natura, Aqua Natura, Aqualandia and Mundomar. Terra Mitica is not taking part in the scheme, a Generalitat communique announced.

The offer stands for all staffed TRAM stations between Alicante City and Denia, until the end of the summer season, regional rail operator FGV explained.

More information is available from 900 72 04 72 and the TRAM website.