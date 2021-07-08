Ticket to ride

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Ticket to ride
FGV OFFER: Rail and bus fare included for passengers who acquire entrance tickets for Benidorm theme parks this summer Photo credit: GVA.es

TRAM passengers who buy their entrance tickets to Benidorm theme parks at any staffed station this summer can travel free.

The price includes a return TRAM ticket and the connecting bus from Benidorm station to Terra Natura, Aqua Natura, Aqualandia and Mundomar. Terra Mitica is not taking part in the scheme, a Generalitat communique announced.

The offer stands for all staffed TRAM stations between Alicante City and Denia, until the end of the summer season, regional rail operator FGV explained.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

More information is available from 900 72 04 72 and the TRAM website.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here