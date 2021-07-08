Spain ‘to receive 45 million international tourists this year’

SPAIN’S government has said it is set to welcome nearly 45 million international tourists this year, despite the travel restrictions in place across Europe.

Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto said Spain will receive large number of international tourists later this year.

She said: “We expect around 17 million international tourists during the summer, and many will be British because it is a market that is very faithful to Spain,” the Minister pointed out.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The government’s figure of 45 million tourists is around half the 83.5 million visitors the country received in 2019.

The news comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is reportedly set to give the green light to amber list holidays for the double-jabbed.

People who have had both jabs of the coronavirus vaccine are expected to be able to have quarantine free holidays soon to amber destinations, and plans are set to be revealed today, Thursday, July 8, according to The Evening Standard.

This move would see double jabbed people able to travel to amber list destinations, without having to quarantine for 10 days.

According to the Evening Standard the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will set out the new terms in a Commons statement. It will detail how English holidaymakers who are double jabbed will not have to self-isolate when they return from amber list destinations.

It is expected that ministers will sign off on the final measures during the cabinet’s committee and Shapps will then issue the statement.

The move could bring large numbers of British tourists to Spain ahead of the summer.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.