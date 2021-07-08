Ryanair selects seven candidates for its first customer advisory panel

Ryanair has selected seven candidates from six countries for its first customer advisory panel, including two people living in Spain.

Ryanair has announced its Customer Advisory Panel, comprising seven customers from six European countries. Having received over 10,000 applicants from 16 countries across Europe – Ryanair’s seven successful candidates will travel to Dublin for the first of the Customer Advisory Panel meetings in September 2021, coming together to provide feedback and recommendations that will help Ryanair continue to improve its guest services.

While interest was strong across all markets, the UK trailblazed ahead with almost a third of applicants, closely followed by Ireland (20 per cent), Italy (14 per cent), Spain (12 per cent), Germany (nine per cent), France (seven per cent) and Poland (six per cent).

Although the airline has not revealed the participants second names, the group includes Jaime, 47, who lives in Ibiza and regularly travels home to Barcelona and Naomi, 34, from Belfast who loves to travel, has previously lived in London and Liverpool, and is now living in Madrid.

Ryanair will welcome the panel to Dublin in September for the first of the Customer Advisory Panel meetings, with future meetings to take place in other major European cities such as Madrid, Rome, Berlin, Warsaw and more. Flights and hotel accommodation for panel members and a partner will be provided and panel members will have the opportunity to explore Dublin City on their two-night trip.

“We were delighted with the level of interest that this Customer Advisory Panel attracted all across Europe, having received over 10,000 applications from across the 16 countries in which we operate and are really looking forward to meeting the successful candidates in Dublin this September. The panel is a diverse cross-section of Ryanair customers, equipped with valuable insights, who possess great energy and we are excited to have them on board to help us drive improvements in Ryanair’s customer care and service,” said Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital.

