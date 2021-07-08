Sony Classical releases Bion Tsang’s rendition of Bach’s Cello Suites featuring rare 1713 “Bass of Spain” Stradivarius cello.

A new recording Bion Tsang: Bach Cello Suites from Sony Classical combines the artistry of the remarkable cellist Bion Tsang with the exquisite sonority of a rarely heard Stradivarius cello.

Bion Tsang: Bach Cello Suites features internationally acclaimed cellist Bion Tsang and a rarely heard Stradivarius cello known as the Bass of Spain.

“I am so very grateful to David Fulton for lending me his priceless cello to record the Bach Suites,” Tsang said.

“As every cellist knows, this set of Suites represents the pinnacle of our solo literature, and the Bass of Spain allowed me total freedom to express the widest possible range of emotions in these monumental works. It’s incredible to think that Strad made this instrument in the same decade that Bach crafted these masterpieces,” he added.

The complete set of Six Suites for Violoncello Solo, composed by Bach between 1717 and 1723, were not heard in public until the legendary Pablo Casals performed and recorded them two centuries later. The Cello Suites have since become an indispensable part of the cello literature, adapted for numerous other instruments and widely considered to be amongst the greatest and most influential works of Bach’s considerable musical output.

Bion Tsang: Bach Cello Suites is distributed worldwide via Sony Classical and is available at Amazon Music, Apple Music, IDAGIO and Spotify.

