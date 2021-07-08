Radisson Hotel Group set to rebound from pandemic hit travel

Radisson Hotel Group is set to rebound from pandemic hit travel as the Group looks back on 33 new hotel signings to date in 2021 across Europe and the Middle East (EMEA) and plans 30 openings this year.

“Building on the success of the Group’s five-year expansion and transformation plan, Radisson Hotel Group is ready for the rebound of travel and remains solidly committed to becoming the brand of choice for owners, partners, and guests,” the Group said in a statement.

With the addition of 33 new hotel signings with close to 4,500 rooms across its EMEA portfolio, Radisson Hotel Group has achieved a strong start to 2021 and remains prudently optimistic about business recovery in the second half of 2021.

The Group plans to open around 30 properties in 2021, including iconic hotels in popular summer holiday destinations such as Turkey, Dubai, Italy, France, UK and Poland. One of the most exciting new properties to discover is Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum, a stunning premium lifestyle hotel located in Bodrum’s most tranquil and magnificent Aspat Bay on the Aegean coast.

“We are looking forward to an exciting summer. We have so far had a promising 2021 with continued growth in all our brands across both mature and emerging markets. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we will be opening another 20 hotels in popular destinations across EMEA,” said Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer.

“I personally thank everyone for trusting Radisson Hotel Group throughout the past 18 months, in particular our valued employees who have shown true dedication and commitment when faced with adversity. We are equally grateful to our partners and shareholders for their continued support,” she added.

