Prevention is better than cure

SOCIALIST members of the provincial council, the Diputacion, maintained that the Marina Alta needs more fire stations.

The Denia fire station and Benissa’s sub-station cannot cover an area that has suffered catastrophic forest fires in the past and is at risk every summer, they pointed out.

Javea and Calpe need their own fire brigades, suggested Oscar Mengual – who also a Javea town hall councillor – at the Diputacion’s last plenary meeting.

“The Alicante Province Consortium of Fire Brigades’ personnel committee has been asking for fire stations in these two Marina Alta municipalities for some time,” Mengual pointed out.

“Both would also help to cover fires in the Marina Baja, El Comtat and L’Alcoia, reducing the response time in an emergency,” he added.

Meanwhile in Javea, Proteccion Civil, who have been on fire-watch since June, are now joined by the Balcon al Mar volunteer firefighters as vigilance increases at Portitxol, La Guardia, Costa Nova and Granadella.

Volunteers from both bodies, in collaboration with the Policia Local and the local fire brigades, keep watch morning and night, patrolling the municipality.

“This is not only extremely important in terms of prevention,” Pepa Gisbert, Javea’s Public Safety and Fire Prevention councillor said. “It is equally important when responding to any fire alert in a large municipality like Javea that has extensive wooded areas.”