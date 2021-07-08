Prevention is better than cure

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Prevention is better than cure
: FIRE WATCH: Volunteers will be on the alert throughout the summer Photo credit: Javea town hall

SOCIALIST members of the provincial council, the Diputacion, maintained that the Marina Alta needs more fire stations.

The Denia fire station and Benissa’s sub-station cannot cover an area that has suffered catastrophic forest fires in the past and is at risk every summer, they pointed out.

Javea and Calpe need their own fire brigades, suggested Oscar Mengual – who also a Javea town hall councillor – at the Diputacion’s last plenary meeting.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“The Alicante Province Consortium of Fire Brigades’ personnel committee has been asking for fire stations in these two Marina Alta municipalities for some time,” Mengual pointed out.

“Both would also help to cover fires in the Marina Baja, El Comtat and L’Alcoia, reducing the response time in an emergency,” he added.

Meanwhile in Javea, Proteccion Civil, who have been on fire-watch since June, are now joined by the Balcon al Mar volunteer firefighters as vigilance increases at Portitxol, La Guardia, Costa Nova and Granadella.


Volunteers from both bodies, in collaboration with the Policia Local and the local fire brigades, keep watch morning and night, patrolling the municipality.

“This is not only extremely important in terms of prevention,” Pepa Gisbert, Javea’s Public Safety and Fire Prevention councillor said.  “It is equally important when responding to any fire alert in a large municipality like Javea that has extensive wooded areas.”


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here