Nijar aims for zero drowning target this summer at the Cabo de Gata as it reinforces the lifeguard service in the natural coves along the coastline.

The City Council of Almeria’s Nijar have increased number of lifeguards in the coves and beaches along the Cabo de Gata natural park coastline. There are now 30 lifeguards on duty and they are equipped with defibrillators, oxygen therapy and first aid kits. In fact, they have everything that they need to provide first aid to beachgoers and swimmers in the event of an accident.

The non-urban beaches of the area will have 12 lifeguards on duty and they will tour the different coves in all-terrain vehicles on a periodic basis. The lifeguard service also has two 4.5-metre-long boats along with a 7.5 metre boat too. This will allow the lifeguards to assist from the sea as well as from the shore.

The lifeguard service will run from 11:00 am to 20:00 pm from Monday to Sunday, as reported 20 minutes.

In a bid to help out swimmers in distress in these rural areas 14 rescue rings have been set out to help swimmers who get surprised by waves or currents. Anyone who comes into trouble in the sea will be able to seek them out and hang on while they wait for rescue. The rings have been anchored to the sea floor and it’s hoped that they will save lives.

“We have put everything in place to make the summer perfect, so that visitors can enjoy the summer and we can end the season with a zero drowning toll. Disasters and accidents can happen at any time, but what we cannot allow is that due to imprudence, despite the warnings of the lifeguards, drownings continue to occur in the natural park,” said Esperanza Perez the Mayoress.

The “only variables that we cannot control are foolishness, recklessness or unconsciousness”. She called for “an effort to prevent such serious consequences as those of last year on our beaches”.

