Introductory workshop to flamenco for melodic instruments in Nerja

Nerja to hold free introductory flamenco workshop for melodic instruments.

Today, July 8, The Councillor for Education and Culture, Gema Laguna, announced a new free introductory flamenco workshop for melodic instruments organised by the Municipal School of Music and Dance, which will be taught by Alberto Bueno who specialises in flute. The course will begin on July 16, until August 15.

Enrollment will take place from July 15 at the school headquarters, located at Calle Hernando de Carabeo, number 80, from 10am to 2pm.

“This workshop, with which we intend to value flamenco as an artistic heritage, is open to all those people from the municipality interested in training in this musical discipline, so it is not necessary to be previously registered as a student in one of the courses offered by our school,” said Laguna.

The councillor stressed that students will learn to interpret flamenco melodies, as well as assimilate the main elements of the flamenco musical language such as harmony, palos, rhythms and scales, from the hand of Alberto Bueno from Nerja.

The workshop will be held individually or in small groups, in weekly sessions of 60 minutes, complying at all times with the Covid-19 safety and health protocol in force at the Municipal School of Music and Dance.

