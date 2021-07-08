Major new documentary 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room

Feature length documentary, 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room, for the BBC and Apple TV+ with exclusive interviews and never-before heard testimony from key decision-makers including President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and Secretary of State Colin Powell.

9/11: Inside The President’s War Room, is a new feature-length documentary for BBC One and iPlayer that documents a detailed minute-by-minute account of the Presidency in the hours immediately following the attack, the BBC said on July 7.

Commissioned with Apple, the documentary will make its global debut on BBC One followed by Apple TV+ this September, marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



With unprecedented access negotiated over three years, this 90-minute documentary recounts the immediate aftermath of the attack, offering rare insight into the dilemmas of decision-making against the clock, with those involved providing intimate, revealing, and personal details, some for the very first time.

The documentary is a unique and definitive reflection of the shock and trauma within the Presidency of that fateful day 20 years ago. It captures the high-stakes emotion of the terror and tragedy of the unfolding chaos, and the profound decisions that were made that day that would begin the War on Terror and in time rewrite the global map.

The documentary also features nearly 200 never previously published photographs, as photographers followed every move of Bush and Cheney that day, as well as filmed archive. It contains new interviews with President George W. Bush; Vice President Dick Cheney; Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.