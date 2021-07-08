Last of the summer matches

TEULADA-MORAIRA FISHING CLUB held their last Summer League match on July 7.

Twelve contestants turned out for a day’s fishing on Section B3 of the River Jucar with Steve Hartwell landing 8.775 kilos, the best total weight of the day , followed by Graham Sewell’s 7.725 kilos.

There was no flow on the river again, which was probably responsible for two dry nets and only 38 fish caught, of which just 19 were carp.

“Overall, not a good day’s fishing,” said the club secretary Jeff Richards.

The competition was very close-run, with any of the top three anglers in the running to win the Summer League, which finally went to Frank Povey with 80 points, followed by Jack Janssen (77 point) and Jason Lawson (74 points).

“The next match will be held on September 22, all being well with Covid rules, although there is a friendly next week,” Jeff said.

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members.”

For further information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).