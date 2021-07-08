JET2 has announced it is reopening flights and holidays to amber list countries following the government’s announcement that vaccinated travellers will not need to quarantine after coming back to the UK.

The airline confirmed Jet2 will be offering holidays to 40 green and amber list countries following the announcement that UK travellers will not have to quarantine after coming back from abroad.

CEO of Jet2, Steve Heapy, said: “This is the news that UK holidaymakers have been looking forward to, as it finally signals a meaningful restart to international travel.

“We will be restarting flights and holidays to all Amber List destinations from July 19 2021 onwards and we are ready for the wave of demand that this long-awaited and very welcome news will bring. We know how many customers want to jet off on our flights and ATOL protected package holidays, and we are ready to fly them away.

“Our team of colleagues could not be more excited to take customers on their much-awaited holidays and to deliver our award-winning VIP customer service.”

He added: “With the Government looking to unlock restrictions from 19th July, we have been calling for international travel not to be left behind.

“It is fantastic news for our customers who want nothing more than to get away, and we cannot wait to take them on their well-deserved holidays.

“We look forward to the Scottish and Northern Ireland Governments following suit and await further good news from the devolved nations.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to look after customers and independent travel agent partners throughout the pandemic. We have built up a huge amount of trust thanks to our response and with sunnier skies in view we cannot wait to get back to doing what we do best, which is looking after customers on their flights and holidays.

“We will of course continue to review our program in line with further updates from the Government.”

