Hard Rock Hotel opens in Madrid

Hard Rock Hotels have opened the much-anticipated Hard Rock Hotel Madrid. Located at the Golden Triangle of Art in the Spanish capital, the hotel is the newest addition to the brand’s international portfolio and compliments recent growth throughout Europe.

“Hard Rock Hotels has always felt very in tune with the vibrancy and spirit of Spain. It is one of the reasons we introduced the brand to Europe with Hard Rock Ibiza in 2014, followed by our Tenerife hotel shortly after” said Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President of Hotels, Hard Rock International.

“As our first Spanish metropolitan hotel, Hard Rock Hotel Madrid brings a distinctly different personality to our beach resorts. Our guests will discover art, music, history, culinary excellence and culture at their fingertips all brought together through Hard Rock’s curated and entertainment infused hospitality,” he added.

The new hotel caters to both business and leisure travellers, with 161 contemporary rooms and suites offering diverse views, so guests can take in the lights of Madrid, or retreat from the city with a room overlooking the lush garden. Additionally, more than 21,000 square feet of event space including garden and rooftop venues set the stage for world-class immersive events.

At the heart of the property guests will find a dramatic architectural hanging guitar sculpture above the welcoming, amber-hued sofas of the lobby. Vibrant artwork is featured throughout the hotel, including a life-size pink ‘Las Meninas’ adorned with Rosalia lyrics, inspired by Diego Velazquez’s masterpiece hanging in the Prado Museum and mural in GMT+1 bar inspired by the La Movida movement in Madrid.

The property’s premier location in the Triangulo de Oro del Arte, is surrounded by the Reina Sofia National Museum, the Prado National Museum and the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum. Within walking distance guests can explore the historic art nouveau train station (Atocha), the Royal Botanical Garden, and the charming Lavapies and Embajadores neighbourhoods.

