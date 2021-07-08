Krispy Kreme giving away boxes of free doughnuts in UK

With England reaching the finals of the Euros 2020, Krispy Kreme is celebrating by giving away free boxes of 12 doughnuts in the UK.

Krispy Kreme will give the doughnuts away free of charge to Britons on Sunday to mark the end of the major football tournament where England will play against Italy, says The Express.

The box of doughnuts will contain Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnuts, which normally costs £9.95, all Britons need to do to claim their free box is buy another pack of 12 doughnuts.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is essentially a buy one get one free deal, however, customers can choose which flavours they would like.

Krispy Kreme has shops around the UK and all of them will be participating in this offer. To get the deal, customers need to say the password “Match Day” to a member of staff.

But doughnut fans will need to be quick, as the deal is only available on Sunday!

Krispy Kreme launched the offer when England won against Ukraine and made it through to the quarter-finals. Customers could get the same two-for-one deal on Saturday, July 3.

The offer was made available again when England won against Denmark yesterday, July 7, taking them into the finals.

The offer is not available at any supermarkets, service stations, or Krispy Kreme kiosks.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.