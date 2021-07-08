Five police officers rescue a woman from drowning in Orihuela

Five police officers rescue a woman from drowning in a dangerous irrigation ditch in Alicante’s Orihuela.

The five police officers quickly stepped in to help save the Orihuela woman who was 65-years-old and facing the very real danger of drowning.

A family member reported that the 65-year-old woman had gone missing from her home. They suspected that she could be in danger and may have managed to enter a deep irrigation ditch according to reports from Jefatura.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A search party was soon launched and the woman was discovered. As reported 20 minutes, the woman was in the water and was being helped by neighbours. The neighbours had discovered the woman in the irrigation ditch and used a ladder to be able to help hold her in place. The irrigation ditch had a strong current and was over three metres deep which meant that the woman was at risk of drowning.

Three of the police officers jumped straight into the fast flowing water and were able to help her to point where they thought it would be possible to rescue her from. The officers were injured as they protected the woman from the strong current.

The other two officers were able to help pull the woman to the possible rescue point. The rescue point was difficult to access but the only one that the officers thought that the woman could be rescued from. These officers also received grazes and bumps.

One of the officers became stuck against the wall of the ditch suffered injuries to their arm.

Thanks to the efforts of everybody involved the woman was able to be rescued safely. She was said to be in good health despite suffering from hypothermia. She was treated for hypothermia and was then transferred to a local health centre to be assessed further.