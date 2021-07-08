‘Night of the Blues’ in Mijas

‘The Night of the Blues’ will take place on July 24 at the Miguel Gonzalez Berral Municipal Auditorium.

The mayor of Tourism, Jose Carlos Martin, announced today, July 7, that the event will take place on July 24 at the Miguel Gonzalez Berral Municipal Auditorium from 9pm. Admission will be free, however, tickets are required and can be booked in advance at the Mijas and La Cala Tourism offices.

“For another year we have one of the most important and traditional events that we host in Mijas Pueblo, which is the Night of the Blues,” Martin said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The event will feature artists such as ‘El Trio del Saco’, ‘Gisele Jackson & The Shu Shu’s’, ‘Vanesa Harbek Band’, and the collaboration with ‘La Cochera Cabaret’ for another year.

“Every year we bet on the highest quality in our events to continue to become a direct destination for our visitors. We not only want to offer them varied performances and of various modalities but also events of quality”, explains Martin.

This event will not be the only one that starts in Mijas, with the Department of Tourism organising a series of shows with reduced capacity and with all the security measures.

These events will take place in the months of July and August in public outdoor areas such as the Miguel Gonzalez Berral Municipal Auditorium or the Plaza Virgen de la Peña, as well as on the streets of the municipality. There will be a ‘Celtic Night’ in August and the ‘Ruta de la Tapa’ as well as the ‘Viva Mijas de Noche’ that began on July 1.

For the ‘Ruta de la Tapa’, 11 establishments in Mijas Pueblo will offer a plate with a drink for 2.5 Euros.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.