European Commission proposes new Green Bond Standard

The European Green Bond Standard (EUGBS) proposal, adopted on July 6, will create a high-quality voluntary standard for bonds financing sustainable investment.

These initiatives highlight the EU’s global leadership in setting international standards for sustainable finance. The Commission intends to work closely with all international partners, including through the International Platform on Sustainable Finance, to cooperate on building a robust international sustainable finance system, the EU said in a statement.

Green bonds are already used to raise financing in sectors such as energy production and distribution, resource-efficient housing, and low-carbon transport infrastructure. The EUGBS will set a ‘gold standard’ for how companies and public authorities can use green bonds to raise funds on capital markets to finance ambitious investments, while meeting tough sustainability requirements and protecting investors from greenwashing.

“Today’s Strategy sets out our ambitious roadmap on Sustainable Finance for the years ahead. To achieve our climate targets, we need sustained efforts to ensure more money flows towards a sustainable economy,” said Mairead McGuinness, Commissioner in charge of Financial Services, Financial Stability, and Capital Markets Union.

“Significant investment is needed to green the economy and create a more inclusive society, so that everyone can play their part. We must step up global cooperation on climate and environmental issues because the EU cannot fight climate change alone – global coordination and action is essential. In addition, our EU Green Bond Standard proposal will set a gold standard in the market, and responds to the needs of investors for a trusted, robust tool when investing sustainably,” she added.

