England’s win is an “incredible occasion” says Gareth Southgate

England’s historic 2-1 victory over Denmark is an “incredible occasion” said Gareth Southgate.

England’s win over Denmark was a “fantastic night” for the team and nation, manager Gareth Southgate said.

“The most pleasing thing is that we have given our fans and nation a fantastic night and the journey carries on for another four days,” said Southgate.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We suffered in Moscow on a night like this [in 2018] and we have managed to put that right. We are in a final and we have to enjoy that fact but there is one more massive hurdle to conquer.

“I am so proud of the players. An incredible occasion to be a part of. We knew it would not be straightforward. We said we were going to have to show some resilience and we have done that tonight. The players have done an incredible job,” Southgate added.

Harry Kane, who scored in extra-time said the English side dug deep for their win.

“Unbelievable. What a game, a tough game. Credit to Denmark – they put on a really tough game for us. But we dug deep and we got there when it mattered,” Kane said.

“I thought the boys were excellent all over the pitch, we reacted really well to going 1-0 down. A final. At home. What a feeling.

“It wasn’t the best executed penalty I’ve ever had. But that’s football. Sometimes you miss and it falls your way. And, thankfully, it did today.

“Damn right it’s the best one-two I have ever played. It was a bonus to see it bounce back.

“This is right up there in my career, the first time in our history to get to a European final. It’s one of the proudest moments in my life, for sure,” he added.

Kyle Walker the side are now ready for their historic final against Italy on Sunday.

“Listen, things swing your way, things don’t. I’ve been in football matches where it hasn’t and tonight, if you’re saying it was a 50-50 call, it swung our way,” he said.

“I’ve been very fortunate to pick up a few medals over the years. But I can assure you that this one, for your country, is something special, is something so close to your heart.

“We all need to cherish this moment. But we all need to concentrate now. It’s one last step, one last step to make history for this country and get some credit that we deserve, really,” he added.

England now progress to their first major final in 55 years.

Raheem Sterling drew a penalty in the first half of extra-time, which Harry Kane missed, but scored on the rebound. In normal time, Simon Kjær put the ball in his own goal to level the game after Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard opened the scoring with a wicked free-kick. England beat Denmark by holding on to their lead to go through to the finals on Sunday with Italy.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.