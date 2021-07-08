Drowning five-year-old boy rescued in Santa Clara, Sevilla

DROWNING five-year-old boy rescued by members of the public in the Santa Clara Social Club, Sevilla

Emergencias Sevillas has reported via their social networks accounts, the rescue at around 11am this morning of a five-year-old boy who was in the process of drowning in a swimming pool in the grounds of the Santa Clara Social Club, in the city of Sevilla.

When the emergency service received a call reporting the boy possibly being in the process of drowning, and in need of medical assistance, with Local Police patrols, and a 061 ambulance immediately being deployed to the location, but on arrival, they discovered that boy had already been rescued from the swimming pool by members of the public, who were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres on him.

Thanks to their rapid application of CPR techniques, the boy reportedly regained consciousness after vomiting the water he had swallowed, but despite the fact that he was breathing by himself again, an ambulance from 061 took him to a medical centre to assess his condition, with municipal sources since confirming to ABC publication that the child is out of danger, an investigation has been launched by the Local Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Social networks, led by the National Association for Child Safety, along with companies that specialise in first aid and security, have launched an awareness campaign with the hashtag #ojopequealagua in the hope of raising awareness of the risks associated with not keeping a constant watch on the little ones when they are near a pool or on the beach, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

