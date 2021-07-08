Correos looking to create new parcel delivery service company with Renfe

CORREOS looking to create a new parcel delivery service by train with railway operator Renfe



Spanish postal service Correos is reported to be studying the creation of a joint company with railways operator Renfe to make a parcel delivery service by train, while at the same time allegedly analysing the viability of also directly providing an air transport parcel service.

PwC Asesores de Negocios (PwC) has been commissioned by Correos to prepare a business plan that analyses the possibility of creating a new entity owned 50 per cent by Correos and 50 per cent by Renfe, with both being public companies.

The project, as published on the state contracting portal, and as stated in the award certificate, has a budget of €224,445, and an execution period of 2 months, without the possibility of modification or extension.

This possible move by Correos looking to form this new venture, comes at a time when the Government, together with Adif and Renfe, has said it wants to promote the transport of goods by rail, which in Spain is currently limited to only less than five per cent of the total of transportation in the country.

The recovery, transformation, and resilience plan includes different programs to promote the railway, due to its importance in the current fight against climate change, as well as supporting job creation and the consolidation of a new productive system in Spain.

At the same time, but without offering any details at the moment, Correos has entrusted KPMG Asesores with consulting services to analyse the viability of a Correos air transport service, a contract with a budget of €66,550 euros and an execution period of only 21 calendar days from the signing of the contract.

This latter project has also been published on the recruitment platform, while Correos has also awarded another two contracts to Deloitte and KPMG, both aimed at gathering information about two potential businesses, as well as a potential partner for certain other businesses, as reported by lainformacion.com.

