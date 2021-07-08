EXPERTS are raising concerns that the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca and Ibiza, could go onto the UK government’s amber travel list at the next announcement.

A rise in infections on the islands- with 304 new cases on Thursday, July 8- has raised concerns that the UK government could place popular tourist destinations, including Mallorca, back on its amber list.

The Balearic Islands are currently on the government’s ‘green watchlist’, along with Israel, Madeira, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Dominica, Barbados and Grenada.

The list shows areas which are at risk of being moved to amber based on case numbers and other figures.

Commenting on the list the government said: “The Government will not hesitate to act immediately should the data show that countries risk ratings have changed.”

Brits had been making their way to popular hotspots on Mallorca since the Balearics were placed on the government’s green list on June 30, leading the Balearics Islands government to impose new restrictions to prevent new cases.

Javier Pascuet, the director of tourism for the municipality of Calvià, which includes Magaluf, said: “Holidays are about being laid back but we cannot afford to have our numbers go up again. We’re going to be watching very carefully.”

THE Mallorcan Government decided on Monday, July 5, to extend the special restrictions to Magaluf that already apply in the tourism areas of Platja de Palma and s’Arenal de Llucmajor, given the reactivation of the first of these points due to the arrival of British visitors, as announced by the spokesman for the regional Executive, Iago Negueruela.

