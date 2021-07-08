Come Cat sailing in Benissa

By
Linda Hall
-
0
: TRAPEZE ARTIST: Part of the fun of sailing a catamaran Photo credit: CBYA

SAILING takes many forms, from sedate cruising to fun-filled dinghy sailing.

For many people, the most exhilarating version of the sport is sailing a small catamaran, particularly the popular Hobie cat.

“When the wind is right and the sails are filled, these catamarans literally fly,” said Dave Proctor from the Costa Blanca Yacht Club.

“You could easily end up hiked out on a trapeze as you race across the sea, providing a counter-balance to the sails. There is nothing more exciting, trust me.”

With the Costa Blanca Yacht Club, members can now enjoy sailing these catamarans.

They meet every Friday at 3pm during the summer at Las Antipodas Watersports, Los Bassetes, Benissa for a fun-filled afternoon with experienced skippers to show you the ropes.


See the https://cbya.org/ for membership plans and for details of all of their activities, which include dinghy sailing, cruising and numerous social events.

