Britney Spears’ mum sides with singer

Britney Spears’ mum is the latest of the singer’s family members to tell the public where she stands on her conservatorship.

Following the explosive hearing two weeks ago, Lynne Spears has now come out and said Britney’s capacity “is certainly different today” than it was when the conservatorship was set up 13 years ago.

Her announcement comes the day after Britney’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, requested to resign from the case following growing criticism of how he has handled it. Yesterday, July 7, Lynne filed for a petition for permission to hire private counsel on Britney’s behalf.

“This Motion to Appoint Private Counsel is of the utmost importance and may very well impact each and every one of the other requests submitted by Conservatee in her live testimony at the June 23 Hearing,” the document reads, according to Yahoo.

“It is self-evident that before the Court addresses, for example, the termination of the conservatorship, Conservatee must be allowed to consult with counsel of her choosing.”

Lynne agrees with many of the points her daughter made during the hearing on June 23, stating that the singer “is able to care for her person.”

The documents say of Britney’s “ability to perform in front of millions of people,” choreograph “each and every move” and “earn literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity.”

Lynne said he daughter’s emotional speech was “very courageous.”

“Her capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008, and Conservatee should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to ‘not have the capacity to retain counsel.’”

Britney called her conservatorship “abusive” and that those responsible should be in prison.

