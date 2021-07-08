POLICE have arrested a fourth person over the alleged homophobic murder of Samuel Luiz in La Coruña.

Officers from the National Police have today, Thursday, July 8 arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of Samuel Luiz.

According to the National Police, the fourth suspect is aged between 20 and 25 years-old.

National Police officers in the Spanish province of La Coruña on Tuesday 6, arrested three young people aged between 20 and 25 years old, who are all residents of La Coruña, in connection with the death of Samuel Luiz in the city last weekend.

After investigating officers analysed security camera footage of Coruña promenade where 24-year-old Samuel was brutally beaten in the early hours of last Sunday 4, they have identified and located the perpetrators of this crime, and detained them, with sources informing Spanish publication , ABC, that the detainees are two males and one female.

The National Police reported the arrests via their Twitter account.

Investigators must now establish the reasons behind the crime, as it is believed the incident was the result of homophobic overtones, as Samuel was making a video call to somebody at the time of the assault, and it is thought his attackers believed he was filming them.

Samuel had reportedly left a place to go for a smoke, together with a friend, and decided to make a video call to a friend who had not gone out that night, and the group of young people nearby had seen Samuel using his mobile phone and allegedly thought that he was recording them.

Witnesses have allegedly reported hearing Samuel being called “fagot”, with the 24-year-old receiving a serious beating, from which he did not recover, dying in the hospital after being transferred from the scene in La Coruña.

