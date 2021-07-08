Army returns to fight Covid and track positives among youths in Spain

The army in Spain returns to fight COVID and track positive cases amongst youths as cases continue to rise.

Sadly, in only 24 hours Spain saw over 17,000 new cases of the potentially deadly coronavirus. All of these infections need to be tracked by primary care teams who are exhausted after many months fighting the pandemic. The primary care teams are also working hard to return to face-to-face consultations with their patients too.

The Spanish vaccine programme is progressing well but cases are still continuing to rise. Summer is here, and many young people want to return to a life of normality and partying. Due to the increase in cases the Ministry of health has asked the Defence Department to provide troops to help track coronavirus infections. This is something that brings back memories of the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

In Spain the number of cases among people under 30 years old is increasing dramatically. In fact, the cumulative incidence rate rose by nearly 200 points last weekend, as reported El Espanol.

The number of cases in adolescents is also on the rise. The Ministry of Defence will step in and at the moment is set provide 200 professionals who will help trace close contacts of those who test positive. These new tracers will be operating in the Balearic Islands, Valencia, the Canary Islands, Cantabria and Castilla y Leon.

120 new trackers will be working in Castilla y Leon, this is on top of the 120 that are already working in the area. The Balearic Islands will see 90 troops being deployed to help trace contacts there.

