Armed man holds group hostage at Malaga hotel

AN ARMED man has held several others hostage at a hotel in Malaga.

Officers from the Malaga police arrested the man after he allegedly threatened staff at a hotel on Carretera de Cadiz before holding several people hostage at knife-point.

Police came out to the hotel after receiving a call reporting that the suspect, a 22-year-old man of Maghreb nationality, had threatened to kill the concierge before locking himself in a room, holding several people hostage.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Officers interviewed the concierge, who told them that the suspect had been complaining that he had not been served dinner. Staff reportedly offered him food but the man allegedly began shouting at them before taking a knife from the kitchen and threatening to kill the concierge.

The suspect then reportedly assaulted the worker before going into a hotel room. Staff tried to get him to come out but the man reportedly refused and threatened to kill several other people who were in the room with him.

Police were unable to get into the room and so called in specialist officers who broke down the door and found the man holding two others hostage.

The suspect reportedly kicked officers before those he had held hostage told police he had threatened to kill them, leading officers to arrest him following the incident in Malaga.

The hotel is reportedly run by an association which cares for migrants who have come to Spain.

The news comes after several boats carrying migrants from north Africa have made their way to the Costa del Sol this summer.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.