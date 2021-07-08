Andalucian university students studying abroad will also be vaccinated

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno has announced that Andalucian university students who study abroad will be vaccinated soon.

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, reported today, July 8, that the Ministry of Health and Families will activate the vaccinations “as soon as possible”, also meaning that the process that had been started with Erasmus students is extended.

Those over 18-years of age and meet some of the following criteria will get the Janssen dose:

Those who have travelled outside of Spain before September 15 for work or study reasons for a long period (minimum time of 21 days)

Residents of Andalucia who are pursuing university studies in another autonomous community and are going to carry out Erasmus or similar studies abroad

Monitors for summer camps and campuses

“Our wish is that, before the new course begins, most of the university students are vaccinated. We work on that planning, although it will depend on the number of vaccines that we receive,” Moreno added.

In relation to the pandemic, Moreno has affirmed that during this time universities have been forced to accelerate the transition towards a more flexible and open approach to teaching, with technologies playing an essential role.

“Let us go deeper into digitisation and move towards Zero Paper in all administrations, also in university administrations and in bureaucratic simplification, to avoid overloading officials,” he added.

