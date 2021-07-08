A perfect destination for digital nomads

SPANISH doctors living in Sweden were recently received by Alfaz’s mayor, Vicente Arques, at the town hall.

They explained during the meeting, which was also attended by councillors Martine Mertens and Rocio Guijarro, that internet consultations have been common for years in Sweden.

All the doctors expressed their interest in living and working in Alfaz without severing their working relationship with Sweden.

This would be a private initiative enabling Swedish residents to continue their treatments and healthcare with their usual practitioner, they explained.

The local government said it was more than receptive to health and other professionals who, thanks to new technologies, could work remotely while enjoying a digital nomad lifestyle.

This was a growing trend, agreed Arques and the councillors who head the town hall’s Foreign Residents and Citizens’ Participation departments.

Alfaz’s privileged climate and a population of residents from almost 100 nationalities made it ideal for those wishing to live in one country and work in another, they said.