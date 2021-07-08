3 Types of Flooring for Your New Home in Spain

Buying a holiday home or second home in Spain is a popular option for people looking for a relaxing and beautiful place to retire or spend quality time with family. There is a wide range of types of home available, although new build homes remain an attractive choice for expats. A new home in Spain gives you the chance to put your personal mark on your dwelling and choose your perfect living space. Pick the décor and the details, including the type of flooring.

Flooring is an important consideration in Spain, and the decision should take into account the climate, your access needs, and the aesthetics of the flooring. Here’s our quick guide to choosing the ideal flooring for your home in Spain, including laminate floors, hardwood floors, and carpet.

Laminate floors are ideal for homeowners seeking a cost-effective and attractive flooring option for their second home or holiday property. A wide laminate flooring range available provides all kinds of colours and finishes, so you are sure to find something to fit your décor requirements. Laminate flooring is perfect for high-traffic parts of your home because the resin coating gives robust scratch resistant properties. It is also a good flooring for pets and for kids.

This type of flooring is also easy to maintain – ideal for a quick freshen-up after you track sand into the home from the beach, or drip pool water onto the floor. It is cool underfoot and is available in a wide range of styles from planks to parquet flooring.

Hardwood Flooring



Hardwood floors are a timeless addition to your Spain home. They improve the look of a room and provide added value when you want to sell your house or apartment. Wood floors are easy to clean and maintain and are especially durable once they have been varnished. The look is classic and elegant, and there are many colours and woods available.

Engineered hardwood flooring is a type of real wood floor that offers versatility at a slightly lower price than hardwood flooring. This makes it easier to update your home on a budget. The look and feel of real wood on your floors are ideal for an attractive holiday home that you long to return to each year.

Carpet Flooring



Carpet is perfect for anyone looking for their home comforts even when they are in their overseas property. Carpet flooring is cosy and soft. It may not be the coolest option for your Spanish floors, but it adds a level of luxury to your home that is hard to beat.

Carpet is simple to install, and it provides excellent sound insulation properties. It is ideal for low-traffic areas like bedrooms and studies.

Whatever flooring you choose for your Spain home, make sure you buy from a reputable dealer and find somewhere that offers a full range of colours, finishes, and styles. Your home will benefit from the addition of high-quality flooring, and you will benefit from the comfort provided by a new floor.