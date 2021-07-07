Xpobit open-air electronic entertainment festival returns to Huercal de Almeria

Xpobit open-air electronic entertainment festival returns to Spain’s Huercal de Almeria at the Cortijo Moreno Cultural Centre.

Xpobit in an open-air format is said to be the most important electronic leisure festival held within the province. The stunning event took place last summer during the Covid pandemic and it is proving that it is here to stay. The event will take place this weekend, July 10 and 11, at the Cortijo Moreno Cultural Centre. The event will be open from 18:00 to 22:00 on both days.

Xpobit has been organised by the Huercal de Almeria Town Council via its Youth Department alongside Arcade Bits. The event will have a relaxed atmosphere which will be less competitive than last year. Everyone is welcome to attend at any time during the opening hours and enjoy the stunning variety of games on offer.

According to Almeria 24, “there will be FIFA, Fortnite and Rocket League tournaments; free play Minecraft, Super Mario 3D World, Smash Bros and Mario Kart; virtual reality, Just Dance and PlayStation 5.”

The event is not just for young people, and people of every age have been welcomed to join in. In the mornings there will be online activities including interviews and talks. These will have both artistic and cultural themes.

The Nakama Project are collaborating with the event and will present a series of comics too.

“We have to take advantage of this summer season and these spaces so pleasant for our young people and make use of them, with activities such as this Xpobit Summer that conceives the game in another way, not always locked at home in front of a table or in a room, but in a collaborative way, outdoors, and avoiding violent games or that encourage bad habits; it is to give another twist to the world of video games” said Puri Matas, the Councillor for Youth of the City Council of Huercal de Almeria.

