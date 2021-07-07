Warning over NHS vaccine passport scam

Warning issued over NHS vaccine passport scam, that could leave your bank account empty.

The NHS Covid vaccine passport is free to use but many people are being scammed by fraudsters. People have been targeted by fraudsters who intend to steal their cash and their personal details too.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic many scams have cropped up and this is just one of them. During the COVID crisis scams have popped up imitating Amazon, Hermes, the Royal Mail and even the Post Office.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Now that lockdown rules have eased and are set to ease even further soon, Brits are eager to head off on holiday or to mass events. This has opened up further opportunities for scammers who are offering fake COVID passports and charging a fee for them.

Scammers are targeting potential victims and sending emails. These emails have links which then send people to fake NHS websites that appear convincing to most people. The site then asks people to hand over personal details and bank details too.

Deepak Dwarakanath, medical director at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has warned people of this new scam. He told the Independent: “For those who have had both of their Covid-19 vaccinations, the NHS Covid Pass is crucial as people begin to look forward to events, holidays and their life after the pandemic. It’s a disgrace that people would seek to scam others in this cruel manner by taking advantage of this.

“If you have had both of your vaccinations and need a pass, please obtain it using NHS channels. The NHS Covid pass is free to anyone who needs one and will remain free while it is a necessity for travel.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.