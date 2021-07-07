THE UK government’s announcements over the new requirements for travel are expected to cut costs for tourists and other travellers to Spain.

The government is expected to announce this week that Britons will no longer need to take two tests to travel to the UK from amber list countries, including Spain.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP is set to make an announcement this week over the new requirements for travel, with only one test thought to be required for coming back into the UK.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The move is likely to cut costs for travellers coming back from amber list countries who are currently required to take two PCR tests.

The issue of the price of PCR tests had been causing concern amongst UK nationals wanting to travel abroad, as well as for expats in Spain travelling back to the UK to see family and friends.

The news comes after Spain last week began requiring tests or proof of vaccination from Britons coming into the country from July 2.

Spain had previously dropped any requirements for testing from British passengers from May 24 but upped its restrictions following an increase in infections in the UK.

Travellers coming into Spain from the UK must now either be vaccinated or show a test when entering Spain.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) has issued guidance on which tests will be accepted by Spanish officials.

It said: “From July 2, 2021, the Spanish government requires all arrivals to Spain from the UK, excluding children under the age of 12 years old, to present on entry one of the following.

“Documentation issued within 48 hours prior to arrival in Spain, certifying that you have undertaken a Covid-19 test, eg PCR, TMA, LAMP or NEAR, and tested negative.”

The move to allow travellers to come back to the UK from abroad with just one test could boost tourism to amber list countries, including Spain, by cutting down on the costs of expensive PCR tests for tourists.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.