Tragedy as toddler drowns in bath after mum leaves for ‘one minute’

Tragedy as 22-month-old tot drowns in the bath after mum leaves for only ‘one minute’ to grab a towel.

22-month-old Mia Olivia O’Sullivan, tragically died after her mum left her for only a minute to grab a clean towel from the bedroom. Sadly, Mia slid beneath the water in the bath and passed away.

The inquest has heard how the toddler tragically drowned despite her mum’s best efforts to resuscitate her. According to Wales Online, the coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death on July 6.

The inquest heard that Joely Eastham-Jones, Mia’s mum had given a statement voluntarily at the North Wales Llandudno Police Station.

The coroner for North Wales Central and North Wales East, John Gittins, said that Mia’s mum’s statement described how she had given her daughter a bubble bath on July 17 at the family home in Marine Road, Colwyn Bay in Wales.

During bath time Mia’s mum “realised there were no towels” so she popped the bedroom to grab one from the clean washing.

“She said: ‘Mummy’s going to get towels’ and left the bathroom. “She could hear Mia talking and singing in the bath next door. She shouted Mia’s name to confirm she was there”, said Mr Gittins.

“Then a pink brush she had been playing with banged on the side of the bath. She ran in and found her lying face-down in the water.

“She lifted her out. She was pink and floppy and not breathing.”

Mia was rushed to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd by paramedics, and was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital (RSUH) in Stoke-on-Trent.

Sadly though despite everyone’s best efforts the toddler did not survive. A verdict of accidental death was recorded. “She was left for a very, very short time by her mother in the bath and sadly the circumstances which occurred thereafter were those which resulted in her passing” said the coroner.

“I would like to record my very sincere condolences to the family of Mia in her tragic loss.”

