The very latest news in brief from Axarquia Costa Tropical

Free locksmith

THE Salobreña Council has become the first municipality in Andalucia to enter into an agreement whereby it will from now offer a free locksmith service to women victims of gender violence who need to have locks changed in order to keep assailants away.

Couple arrested

GUARDIA CIVIL officers have arrested a couple living in a French registered camper van with two children on the beachfront of Castell de Ferro in Costa Tropical. They are alleged to have broken into nearby parked vehicles and stolen items of value since February of this year.

Clean up

GETTING ready for the volume of rubbish likely to be deposited on beaches over the summer, the Rincon de la Victoria Council will be running a campaign on Friday July 9 on the beach opposite the town hall to educate users on the need to clear up.

Ferry delay

THERE was a short delay in operating the ferry from Melilla to Motril on Thursday July 1, when 11 members of the crew tested positive for Covid-19. As the balance of the crew gave negative readings the ferry was allowed to continue after extensive disinfection.

Nerja police

AFTER completing a training course which started in February, four Local Police trainees were been to the ranks of the Nerja Local Police on a probationary basis on July 5 and assuming that they perform to expectations, they should be confirmed in their roles by November.

July 4

THE tiny town of Macharaviaya with less than 500 residents held a special parade on July 4 to commemorate US Independence as General Bernardo de Galvez who was born there was involved in the War for Independence and defeated the British at the siege of Pensacola.

Potential drought

RESIDENTS in the town of Alcaucin have been told by the local council that it is now prohibited to use water from the mains which is meant for drinking and washing to fill swimming pools, to use on agricultural land or even to water gardens.

