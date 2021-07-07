Here’s a chance to catch up with the very latest news in brief from across the Costa del Sol compiled for you by Euro Weekly News .

Unpleasant surprise

THE unlucky owner of a blue Renault Megane had an unpleasant surprise when they returned to collect their car which was parked in a Marbella side road on July 5. One of the very attractive but extremely heavy old street lights lining the pavement had toppled off from its base and smacked into the top and side of the vehicle causing a reasonable amount of damage.

Lux Mundi

THE next Taizé Prayer evening at the Parish Church San Jose Fuengirola will take place at 7.45pm on Thursday July 29, all will be welcome to join the congregation in prayers for unity and personal intentions, but social distancing and wearing of masks must be observed.

New market

DURING the summer months there will be a street market in the Avenida de Andalucia in Benahavis every Thursday and Friday which will be open from 6pm until midnight with different vendors offering a selection of handicrafts, clothes, accessories and other items of interest.

Repsol Awards

TWO establishments in Estepona and one in Marbella have been awarded the Solete, a new category of award created by the Repsol Guide to recognise local establishments which have been operating for some time, receive good reviews and give excellent value for money. La Escollera restaurant and Sonora Beach Chiringuito in Estepona and El Fiesta, el bar del mercado are the recipients of these new awards.

Sister Sledge

A BRIEF note on the Marbella Arena website shows that the Sister Sledge concert due to take place on July 30 of this year has been postponed until the same date in 2022. There is no explanation as to the reason for the change other than the fact that tickets already purchased will be honoured next year although the band’s website has not been updated.

Tri-lingual school

ESTEPONA is to have its own tri-lingual school which will teach in Spanish, English and French and work is now starting in Torrevigia, (near Selwo Park) on two buildings, one for teaching from nursery to high school level and the other for student accommodation.

Beach Apps

ONCE again, the San Roque Council which has 17 kilometres of beach (including those in Sotogrande) will offer those considering visiting, the chance to check capacity and weather as there will be CCTV cameras on every beach with Apps available on Android and Apple.

Cancer campaign

THE Spanish Association Against Cancer in Malaga (AECC) is running a campaign with the support of the City Council and various stores to remind people that although you can’t vaccinate against cancer, you can take action to change your lifestyle to make you less vulnerable.

Sardine chefs

ONE of the beach attractions which appeals to residents and visitors to the Costa del Sol are the many espeteros which look like small boats dotted along the beaches where sardines are cooked over open flames. Mijas Council has supported the training of 10 student espeteros chefs.

