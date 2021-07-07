Sierra de las Nieves National Park to receive 500 million euros

The Sierra de las Nieves National Park is set to receive 500 million euros, to protect the natural heritage of the area.

Yesterday on Tuesday, July 6, the Council of Ministers approved a staggering 500 million plus euros for the Sierra de las Nieves National Park. The money will be used to protect the natural heritage and the marine diversity of the park.

Hugo Moran, the Secretary of State for the Environment, made the announcement which will delight nature lovers and environmentalists alike.

On an international level Moran believes that protecting the biodiversity of the natural world is extremely important. The EU have committed to providing 750,000 million euros to various projects, and the Sierra de las Nieves National Park it is one of the places to benefit from this funding.

Moran spoke about the Malaga Provincial Council’s motion to request that solar farms are delayed. “Any moratorium that implies delaying the incorporation of new renewable energy generation capacity means extending the production of energy using technologies that emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere” said Moran.

He believes that climate change is a serious issue across the globe and that governments need to work towards a solution. “The most serious problem we face globally, is climate change, which we are already suffering from.

“In addressing these planning processes it is necessary to take into account all the factors that ultimately must condition decisions,” said Moran, as reported La Opinion de Malaga.

Moran believes that some areas should not have solar or wind turbines place in them due to their environmental nature.

Climate change is affecting many areas around the world and Spain is set to see near 50 degree temperatures in the next few days as a heatwave sets in across southern Spain.

