Sanchez condemns assassination of Haitian president

Pedro Sanchez condemns the assassination of the Haitian president and calls for unity to find “a way out of the serious crisis that the country is experiencing”.

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez has today, Wednesday, July 7, condemned the assassination of Jovenel Moise, the president of Haiti. He has called for unity in the country in a bid to overcome the crisis. Moise died during an attack on his residence by a group of unidentified people.

Sanchez took to Twitter and voiced his condolences to Moise’s family. “Spain firmly condemns the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise,” said Sanchez and expressed Spain’s solidarity “with the Haitian people”.

“We call for the unity of the political forces to find a way out of the serious crisis that the country is experiencing,” said Spain’s Prime Minister.

Claude Joseph, the Prime Minister of Haiti said that Jovenel Moise’s private residence was attacked at about 1.00 (local time). Joseph is now serving as interim Prime Minister. The identity of the attackers is currently unknown but he said that some of the individuals “spoke Spanish”.

Haiti’s first lady was also injured during the assassination and the attack has been condemned as “hateful, inhumane and barbaric” by Joseph.

“The security situation in the country is under the control of the National Police and the Armed Forces,” said the interim Prime Minister.

