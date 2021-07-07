Sadiq Khan marks 16th anniversary of July 7 London bombings

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London marks the 16th anniversary of the July 7 London bombings.

The July 7 bombings occurred in 2005 and tragically 52 people died. Three London Underground trains, and a double-decker bus were hit with a series of explosions that were coordinated. In addition to the tragic number of deaths over 700 people were also injured in the shocking attack.

The Mayor of London has marked the anniversary. He has thanked emergency workers in London for their heroism on the day. He has also remembered the victims of the horrifying attack.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Our capital stands together to reflect and remember the innocent victims, and our thoughts are with all those whose lives were changed forever” said Khan.

“As we mark 16 years since the attacks on our city, I want again to pay tribute to the heroic efforts of our emergency services and transport workers, who ran towards danger to help people and save lives.

“The way our city responded that day and continues to stand united against terrorism shows the world that now and forever, those who seek to destroy our way of life in London will never win.

He added that: “London will always stand defiantly against the evils of hatred and terrorism. Our values of freedom, tolerance and mutual respect will always prevail over those who seek to divide us.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.