Ryanair announces flash sale ahead of government’s amber list announcement

RYANAIR has announced a buy a flash sale on its website ahead of the expected government announcement removing quarantine requirements for vaccinated travellers coming back to the UK from amber list countries.

The airline is offering the sale on Ryanair flights in July until midnight on Wednesday, July 7.

The buy one get one free sale is offering flights from the UK to a series of Spanish destinations, including Valencia, Mallorca and Ibiza.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The sale is also offering flights from popular Spanish airports including Malaga to most UK destinations, as well as to across Europe.

The offer applies when more than one passenger books and comes as the government is expected to announce that vaccinated UK travellers will be able to come back from amber list countries without quarantine.

Yesterday, July 6, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was planning to remove requirements for UK travellers coming back from amber list countries to quarantine.

He said: “We will maintain our tough border controls including the red list, and recognizing the protection afforded by two doses of vaccine, we will work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country.”

The move is set to be good news for tourism to Spain, allowing vaccinated British travellers to fly the country without the need to quarantine this summer.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.