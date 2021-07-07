Red Cross Volunteers clean up beaches of Almeria province

RED CROSS Volunteers have been out helping to clean up the beaches of Almeria province

Volunteers of the Spanish Red Cross have been out on a large collaborative waste collection campaign in 22 provinces of the country, working in 73 natural enclaves, with the volunteers from the province of Almeria hitting the beaches of Roquetas de Mar and Aguadulce, through the promotion of the Migration Center and the local assembly of Roquetas de Mar.

This campaign was the Red Cross’ contribution to ‘1m2 against garbage beauty’, which is being promoted by the initiative of the LIBERA project, of SEO/BirdLife in alliance with Ecoembes, with the aim of removing abandoned waste throughout the country.

The objective of this large collaborative waste collection is not the kilos collected, but the fundamental aim of raising awareness about the impact of trash, and the objective of the ‘1m2 against garbage beauty’ campaign, which refers to all those wastes that are found in nature and are derived from human action, is to influence prevention, so that the waste we generate is not abandoned in natural environments.

One of the wastes that is most worrying due to its increasing appearance in the natural environment, is that from the gloves and masks that we use to protect ourselves against Covid-19. It has been shown that these residues can generate various negative impacts both in terrestrial and marine environments, such as the direct death of species, become a vector of diseases, or affect human health; so preventing them from reaching nature is essential.

In order to address the problem of litter, it is necessary to have data about the amount, composition, origin, behaviour, or areas of accumulation of residues in the sand, and through the action of volunteers, samples are carried out in different natural areas to collect data on the presence of waste, and thus, to be able to identify effective solutions for its prevention.

There are many people concerned about the environment and who have decided, in one way or another, to participate in volunteer activities in favour of the environment and people, and one of the most unknown areas of the Red Cross is the Environment work that they carry out, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

To be part of the environmental volunteering says the Red Cross, no requirement is necessary, ​​only, the desire, and there are older people to young students, and from experts in the environment to people not used to rural environments. Click here for more information about the Spanish Red Cross.

