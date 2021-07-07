Rebekah Vardy claims partial victory in latest round of Coleen Rooney libel case

Rebekah Vardy claims partial victory in the latest round of the Coleen Rooney libel case after Rooney accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” in 2019.

In October 2019 Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking “false stories”. The WAG wars continue and the judge has now thrown out some parts of Rooney’s defence. Vardy has now claimed a partial victory in the ongoing case.

Vardy is the wife of Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and she is suing the wife of former England player Wayne Rooney. Coleen Rooney was named “Wagatha Christie” after alleging on social media in 2019 that Vardy had leaked false stories.

Vardy’s lawyers asked the High Court in June to throw out parts of Rooney’s defence as they believed that they were “irrelevant or peripheral”. Today Wednesday, July 7, Mrs Justice Steyn has thrown out some parts of Rooney’s defence that Vardy had wanted removed.

Rooney claimed that Vardy displayed “publicity-seeking behaviour” at the 2016 Euros when she was sitting behind Rooney in France. The seat was someone else’s and this claim has been dismissed by the judge. The judge decided that even if the claim is true, it would not help Rooney in the libel battle.

“The fact that a person seeks media coverage of their own attendance at a football match does not make it more probable that they would disclose private information about another person to the press,” said Mrs Justice Steyn.

The judge claimed that this argument “would be a waste of time and resources”. The judge has also thrown out various other allegations including that Vardy had leaked information surrounding the ongoing case to The Sun newspaper.

