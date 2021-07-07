Quirónsalud opening of a new medical centre in Gran Alacant

Quirónsalud consolidates its healthcare offering in the Alicante province with the opening of a new medical centre in Gran Alacant (Santa Pola).

This is the fourth Quirónsalud centre in the province, joining existing locations in Torrevieja, Orihuela and Alicante city.

Quirónsalud is the leading hospital group in Spain and, together with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, also leads in Europe. It boasts more than 40,000 professionals in more than 125 health centres.

On July 1, the new Quirónsalud Gran Alacant (Santa Pola) medical centre was officially inaugurated. With this newest health facility, Quirónsalud continues to grow its offering in the province of Alicante, this being the fourth centre that the hospital group now has in the province in addition to its existing facilities in Alicante, Torrevieja and Orihuela. The group no offers the widest healthcare options to Alicante residents, international residents and tourists alike.

The opening of the new clinic in Gran Alacant is part of a strategic collaboration with the company NouMediterrani SA, owner of the Hotel AJ, on whose ground floor the new health centre is located, next to the Gran Alacant Shopping Centre, owned by Grupo ASA and Josman.

The Quirónsalud Gran Alacant medical centre is designed to offer comprehensive patient care for which it will have the main medical-surgical specialties, among which are: Pediatrics, general and family medicine, clinical and sports cardiology, general surgery and proctology, dentistry, gynaecology, traumatology, angelology and vascular surgery, neurology, otorhinolaryngology (ear, nose, throat), dermatology and urology.

In terms of facilities, the health centre has a conventional radiology room, a rehabilitation and physiotherapy gym, a nursing office for medecines and injectables, a clinical analysis laboratory and a vaccination centre.

In the specialt Pediatrics Unit, Quirónsalud has a team of paediatricians from the Centro Creciendo, where a comprehensive approach is taken to physical and emotional health from birth onwards, led by Juanjo Saval (child psychologist) and Lucía Galán Bertrand (paediatrician).

The medical centre will be supported surgically at the hospitals that the group already has in the province, Quirónsalud Torrevieja and Alicante.

Covid-19 tests in less than 12 hours near Alicante-Elche airport

The Quirónsalud medical centre has also launched its rapid detection point for COVID-19 (PCR, antigens, serologies, vaccination quantification, etc.), where it offers all diagnostic tests and results in less than 12 hours in a location that is It is only 15 minutes from Alicante-Elche airport. Opening hours from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. without the need for an appointment.

Quirónsalud Gran Alacant is a great choice for Covid-19 tests for residents and international tourists alike. Located on Avenida Finlandia 15 in Gran Alacant, just 15 minutes from the airport, it offers a personalized and no-wait service for all.

Quirónsalud in the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia

Quirónsalud currently has eight centres in the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia and will open a new facility in the city of Elche this coming September, consolidating its position at the forefront of medicine where people are the epicentre.

Currently, Quirónsalud is developing a multitude of research projects throughout Spain and many of its centres carry out cutting-edge work in this area, considered pioneers in a variety of specialties such as oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynaecology and neurology, among others.