Quarantine-free amber list holidays ‘could begin as early as 19 July’ for Brits

Quarantine-free amber list holidays ‘could begin as early as 19 July’ for British holidaymakers wishing to visit Spain and other countries.

THE TRAVEL industry is hoping for a huge boost in the wake of Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement that is being eagerly expected.

The PM could decide to scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated holidaymakers heading to ‘amber list’ destinations from as early as 19 July, rather than in August as expected, according to reports from two UK daily national newspapers.

Travel abroad is beloved by millions across Britain, but for more than a year, many people have been unable to take to the skies and visit new nations because of the coronavirus pandemic. International travel opened up again on May 17, but since that time a traffic light system has been in effect, categorising each country according to their Covid risk status.

Government Ministers confirmed on Monday, July 5, that travellers from destinations such as France, Greece and Spain will soon be able to skip the mandatory isolation, providing that they have had two Covid jabs.

A final decision is expected as early as today or on Thursday, July 8, on exactly when the restrictions will be dropped, with both the Daily Mail and The Times reporting that the rule could be relaxed as early as 19 July.

The prime minister is determined to allow more freedom of travel on the same day as domestic restrictions such as face masks and social distancing are scrapped, the Mail reported, citing Whitehall sources in it’s report.

“Border Force do have to make some technical changes and they had asked for a bit longer to get the new systems in place. But they can see the writing on the wall on this and they have accepted it will be the 19th,” the newspaper quotes a source as saying,

