Over 9,000 calls made to victims of gender violence service in June

OVER 9,000 calls were made to the phone service for victims of gender violence in June. The telephone service for victims of gender violence 016 received 9,049 calls in June, 10% more than in May and 6% more than in the same month of 2020, a figure that is the second-highest since this phone service started operating in 2007. As reported by 20 Minutos, the Government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell, explained this Wednesday, July 7, at a press conference that the highest figure was registered in August 2016, when 9,916 people called the service.

Despite the fact that since March this telephone service has been supporting and advising victims of all kinds of gender violence, the one that occurs in the sphere of the couple or ex-partner still accounts for the majority of calls, more than 87%, so Rosell recognized that a greater effort should be made so that all victims are aware of this service. Rosell has indicated that the Ministry of Equality and the rest of the individuals involved in the development of the State Pact against Gender Violence continue to work on the revision of the protocols and tools to combat this problem and hope to have the diagnosis ready by this month of July.

Faced with the increase in calls from 016 in June, inquiries to the email [email protected] (109) and to the WhatsApp service 600000016 (573) have decreased by 20% and 22%, respectively. The 016 serves all victims of gender violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages, as does the email [email protected] Support is also provided through WhatsApp on the number 600000016 and minors can contact the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10.

