Masses in El Salvador church to commemorate the Virgen del Carmen

Nerja will hold two masses in the Church of El Salvador to commemorate the Virgen del Carmen.

The councillor for Popular Traditions, Elena Galvez, and the Elder Brother of the Virgen del Carmen Brotherhood, David Roman, presented a poster this morning, July 7, of the Virgen del Carmen festival, accompanied by its author Lucia Muñoz.

The council has announced that two masses will be celebrated in honour of the patron saint of sailors, on July 15 and 16 at 8pm, during which non-perishable food can be donated that will go to needy families in Nerja and Maro.

“For the second year in a row we are going to celebrate the Virgen del Carmen de Nerja in the Church of El Salvador, thus replacing the traditional acts of this festival,” said the councillor, who congratulated the author of the poster, Lucia Muñoz, and the Elder Brother, David Roman, for the composition of the work, “which extols the maritime symbols, and the Virgin in procession through the streets of the municipality.”

“This difficult but necessary decision has been made, since at this time health must come first, so we will honour our patron in the Church of El Salvador. At the same time, we will contribute to helping the needy families of the municipality with all the food that the neighbours and visitors will bring in these two days, and that will be delivered to the Community Social Services Centre of our Town Council”, explained the Elder Brother of the Brotherhood, David Roman.

Roman ended by inviting Nerjeños and Mareños to celebrate this important and popular tradition by attending the Church of El Salvador on these days. He also said he hopes that “next year we return to celebrate the festival normally, and our Virgin returns to the streets of the municipality and is reunited with the sea.”

