Moreno announces €850 million to improve hospitals and health centres

THE president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has announced an investment of €850 million to improve hospitals and health centres in the region in the next year and a half. According to the Junta, in the coming months, a boost will be given to the Primary Care infrastructures to reinforce the health care closer to the citizen with 156 actions and an investment of €200 million. “This is the policy of ‘said and done’ that defends and protects our public health. No labels or flags. Only work, dedication and a real commitment to the public services of Andalucians.”

Moreno outlined the actions that his Government has implemented during the months of the pandemic, as well as the new measures that will begin in the years 2021 and 2022. Some initiatives produced with the “Andalucian style” of the new Executive, based on dialogue and transparency. It has done so during the General Policy Debate, fulfilling its commitment to hold two major annual debates on the situation of the community. Health, employment and social policies have been the main focuses of his speech and most of the announcements transferred to the parliamentary groups of the Chamber. These new projects and the consolidation of those already undertaken are, as he has said, is the basis on which the Andalucian Government will promote the recovery of the region.

To improve and modernize health infrastructures, in 2020 alone, in the midst of a pandemic, the Andalucian Government invested €307 million. “When the pending projects are finished, a very different health map will be drawn in Andalucia and much better than we had in 2018,” Moreno added. One of these projects is the Military Hospital of Sevilla, which has begun to be used for patients without covid and the second phase has already been awarded €30 million to join the network of public hospitals, with a completion time of 8 months.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

