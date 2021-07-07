‘Millions will have to isolate’ ahead of rule change for double-jabbed people

It is expected that ‘millions will have to isolate’ after July 19 freedom day, according to a cabinet minister.

Pressure is mounting for the government to bring the rule change forward for double jabbed people. At the moment it is expected that double jabbed people will not need to self-isolate after August 16. The pressure is mounting after a report estimated that over 10 million people could be flagged by the NHS app, and need to self-isolate.

The Times Radio spoke to Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, and asked him about the shocking prediction of millions of people having to isolate. “It is a concern obviously, but what would be more damaging to business would be extension of lockdown” said Kwarteng.

A study by the Royal Society Open Science journal has shown that as coronavirus restrictions are eased, people view the potential danger from the virus less seriously. The study revealed that public in the UK judged the potential threat from the coronavirus in line with the response from the government.

Professor Laurence Lovat, clinical director at WEISS Centre at UCL has spoken about how effective mask wearing can be and the risks of mask wearing becoming voluntary. “I do wonder whether it’s a wise thing to be doing” said Lovat speaking to Sky News.

“There is no doubt that face masks have an enormous impact on the transmission of droplets – these tiny aerosols that sort of float around in the air.

“And one thing we really don’t want to be doing is to have a major spike of patients coming into hospitals again just as hospitals are starting to settle down and get back to routine work

“And face masks are a really simple way to prevent people from transmitting disease to others.”

As UK returns to normality mass events are becoming more popular. A spokesperson for the World Health Organisation Margaret Harris, told Sky News that mass events are risky.

“It is risky. We’re not out of the woods by any stage” said Harris.

“We know there are large rises in the numbers of cases, that means you are (more) likely to be exposed to somebody who unknowingly is carrying the virus.

“Whether you’re vaccinated or not you still can get infected, you still can get a breakthrough infection.

“It’s hard when you’re having such a great time, but be serious about your own risk because it’s not just a risk to you – you may bring it back to somebody in your family who is yet to be vaccinated, who may develop the severe disease.

“So we still have to behave knowing that there is a large amount of virus out there, we haven’t beaten this by any means.”

“We are tribal creatures, we’re herd animals, we love to be together, we love to do stuff together and it is part of a release of a lot of that tension and stress and anxiety.

“We at WHO are not against mass gatherings at all, but we do say when you’re in a mass gathering you must take your risk seriously, you must understand what they are and mitigate them.”

