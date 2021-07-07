Summer security increases in Marbella

Marbella will see an increase in security over the summer months.

Today, July 7, councillor Jose Eduardo Diaz, Deputy Mayor Javier Garcia, the Chief of the Local Police Javier Martin, and the Commissioner of the National Police Enrique Lamelas, presented the plan for an increase in security in Marbella over the summer. This will include a total of 400 Local Police officers and more than 120 daily officers throughout the municipality.

“The deployment that we have already launched with the lifting of the state of alarm is intensifying and with the summer season it is focused on the surveillance of strategic points such as the Puerto Deportivo and Puerto Banus,” they stressed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The objective is to guarantee security in a complicated situation in which we must continue to fight against the pandemic.”

It was also explained that controls will be continued to be carried out in line with current health protocols, the monitoring of establishments and capacity, and the addition of controlling illegal sales or intrusion in the taxi sector.

The deputy mayor highlighted “the perfect coordination with the National Police to develop a very effective joint work”.

“The Local Police also has very important technical resources, such as the quad unit or the cavalry unit, several drones, and 80 video surveillance cameras installed throughout the municipality and which are the permanent eyes of our officers,” he added.

The head of the Local Police said of “the need to maintain an intense surveillance, especially in leisure areas such as Puerto Banus or the Marina, adapting human and material resources to the different scenarios created by the pandemic.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.