Man drowned in a reservoir in Baños de la Encina

A 35-year-old man drowned in a reservoir yesterday afternoon, July 6.

A 35-year-old man drowned yesterday, July 6, in the Rumblar reservoir in the Jaen municipality of Baños de la Encina.

Emergency 112 answered a call for help at 3.20pm for a man who showed signs of drowning and witnesses were trying to resuscitate after pulling him from the water. The incident took place in a bathing area of the reservoir known as Playa del Tamujoso.

The coordinating centre contacted the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and sent a mobile ICU to the scene.

It was also necessary for the Linares Firefighters to attend the scene and mobilise a zodiac boat to evacuate the relatives of the deceased from an islet where they were on the shore of the reservoir.

The news comes as the body of a missing young girl who disappeared in Madrid’s San Juan reservoir has sadly been found.

Clara, who was said to be nine years old, disappeared on Tuesday, June 29, at the reservoir in Madrid. According to Efe, sources who are close to the investigation say that the girl’s body has been found.

After the young girl went missing last week and the Guardia civil, Red Cross, Fire Brigade and civil protection officers had been searching the area in a bid to find her. As reported La Sexta, the search focused on the area where the family believed that she had disappeared.

Initial reports said that the girl was 10 years old but this was later changed to say that she was only nine years old and that she had not been wearing a life vest when she entered the water.

