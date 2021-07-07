Junta backs the renovation and modernisation of Andalucia’s hotels

The Junta de Andalucia has backed a new law that will offer incentives for hoteliers to upgrade their properties and resorts.

The law, which was approved by the Junta on July 6, aims to boost the tourism sector by promoting the modernisation of establishments, increasing their capacity and helping them adapt to new demands caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The incentives will be in place for at least three years to allow hoteliers secure planning permission if needed.

“The text incorporates into Andalucian legislation a special and immediately effective rule that is urgent in nature, since it contributes to the economic recovery of a strategic productive sector for the autonomous community,” the Junta said in a statement.

Similar laws are in place in the Balearic Islands and resulted in the upgrading of 200 hotels and the creation of 7,500 jobs.

Before Covid, Andalucia attracted 32.5 million tourists annually, more than three times the population of the region, and generated income of 22.64 billion euros per year.

Between March 2020 and March 2021, 52 per cent less travellers visited Andalucia.

The decree law will enter into force the day after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucia.

